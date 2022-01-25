HAVE you struggled to get an NHS dentist in York?
That's the question we're asking reader this morning. It follows the findings of a Healthwatch York survey released and reported on by The Press yesterday which the watchdog conducted online across the city in the autumn of 2021 and which showed a dramatic decline in access to dental care across the city. Since 2018 their survey showed a 30 per cent decline in the number of people with a dentist, and 71 per cent of people unable to access dental care saying that the main reason was ‘they couldn’t find an NHS dentist’.
The watchdog says there has been a huge increase in the number of people unable to access dental care for two to three years.
Over half of respondents reported having one or more problems associated with dental pain or poor oral health including not being able to sleep properly, feeling self-conscious about their appearance, being unable to eat healthy food, being unable to work, unable to undertake physical exercise, or unable to care for someone.
What has been your experience?
