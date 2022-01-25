A MAN has been arrested after a stolen lorry was reported to police in a North Yorkshire town.
A team effort from North Yorkshire Police's Traffic Officers, Operational Support Unit and Rural Task Force on Sunday morning resulted in the arrest after a HGV cabin, with no trailer, was reported stolen from Selby.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We were alerted to the fact the vehicle was on the A66 heading toward Scotch Corner at around 11.10am on Sunday and took fast action with a vehicle stinger to bring it swiftly to a stop.
"The driver of the HGV left the vehicle and made off on foot but he was no match for police dog Dixon, who helped us catch him and he was arrested shortly after."
The 33 year old man from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
