Pictured above are the Senior Charity Cup winners from 1972.
From left to right: P Crookes, M Hepworth, D Blissett, J Sinclair, I Robinson, D Wreglesworth, J Taylor, S Mercer, B Temple, W Bell and D Tompkins.
EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1972: Back row: S Coverdale, J Herbert, I Edwards, A Temple, W Bell, J Sinclair, D Wreglesworth. Front row: N Hare, T Copley, D Tompkins, C Houseman. (submitted picture)
EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1978: Back row: P Crookes, M Goodhall, D Wreglesworth, W Bell, I Edwards, J Horsfall. Front row: A Best, J Sinclair, L Barker, D Blissett and N Hare. (submitted picture)
FOOTBALL TEAM: This old team photo has been sent to us by Philippa Plitt. The picture, possibly taken around the early 1900s, features her grandfather, Tom Mark, whose mother ran a little shop from her front room in Aldwark.
NORMANBY CRICKET CLUB 1920s: Back: J Barker, G Skilbeck, T Foxton, S Bulmer, W Barker, G Martin, I Hornby, C Hornby. Front: C Sleightholme, A Foxton, B Barker, C Foxton, R Foxton, D Barker, W Benton. (submitted picture)
