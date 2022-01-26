IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five team pictures submitted by our readers.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?

Pictured above are the Senior Charity Cup winners from 1972.

From left to right: P Crookes, M Hepworth, D Blissett, J Sinclair, I Robinson, D Wreglesworth, J Taylor, S Mercer, B Temple, W Bell and D Tompkins.

York Press: YORK EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1972

EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1972: Back row: S Coverdale, J Herbert, I Edwards, A Temple, W Bell, J Sinclair, D Wreglesworth. Front row: N Hare, T Copley, D Tompkins, C Houseman. (submitted picture)

York Press: EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1978

EAST YORKSHIRE CUP XI 1978: Back row: P Crookes, M Goodhall, D Wreglesworth, W Bell, I Edwards, J Horsfall. Front row: A Best, J Sinclair, L Barker, D Blissett and N Hare. (submitted picture)

York Press: FOOTBALL TEAM

FOOTBALL TEAM: This old team photo has been sent to us by Philippa Plitt. The picture, possibly taken around the early 1900s, features her grandfather, Tom Mark, whose mother ran a little shop from her front room in Aldwark.

York Press: NORMANBY CRICKET CLUB 1920s

NORMANBY CRICKET CLUB 1920s: Back: J Barker, G Skilbeck, T Foxton, S Bulmer, W Barker, G Martin, I Hornby, C Hornby. Front: C Sleightholme, A Foxton, B Barker, C Foxton, R Foxton, D Barker, W Benton. (submitted picture)

