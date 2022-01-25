A WOMAN who lives in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday last week at a special party with friends and family.
Nancy Paterson, who lives in Ashley Park in the city, celebrates her 100th birthday on January 19th.
On Saturday (January 22), her family put together a special party for her at Forest Park Golf Club.
Nancy was born on January 19 1922 and was brought up in Clifford.
During the Second World War, she joined the WAAF - where she served in many places from Inverness to Devon.
After the war she trained as a nursery nurse in Leeds before working in day nurseries, children’s homes and schools in Leeds, Harrogate and Redcar.
She married at All Saints Church in North Street in 1967 and lived in Upper Poppleton for a while before moving to Redcar. After retirement she moved back to York with her husband, Maurice.
Nancy now enjoys the company of her dachshund, Penny, loves her garden and is very close to her six nephews and nieces.
