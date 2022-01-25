A NATIONAL park trust in North Yorkshire is calling on young people with a passion for painting, printmaking or photography to enter its 2022 Art Award.
In celebration of 70 years since the North York Moors was designated a National Park, entrants are asked to capture the beauty, diversity and vibrancy of the area, either in the past, present, or in an imagined future.
This is the first time the National Park Trust, which organises the Art Award, has included a specific category for young people. It is open to those aged 12 to 18 years, with a prize of £250.
An exhibition of all successful entrants will take place at the Inspired by… gallery at The Moors National Park Centre between April 9 and May 22, with winners announced on May 20.
Sally-Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by… gallery, said: “We are really excited that in 2022 we are able to celebrate young and developing artists, alongside those who have been perfecting their skills for many years."
Entry to the awards is free for young people, or £10 for adult categories. Entry for adult categories closes a week earlier than for young people on February 28.
Visit: www.northyorkmoorstrust.uk for more information.
