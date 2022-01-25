THREE teenagers have been arrested after police were called to an incident involving a group of young people on a roof earlier today.

Shortly before 4am today (January 25), North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of young people on the roof of Harrogate Theatre in Cheltenham Parade in the town. 

The group were believed to be throwing projectiles from the roof.

Officers attended with colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the young people were brought safely to the ground. 

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with this incident.

