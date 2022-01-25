EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of youths on a roof.

Police and firefighters were out at 4.16am today (January 25) to Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Harrogate were mobilised to assist police with searching a 6 storey property following reports of youths on the roof possibly stealing roof materials.

"Crews set up the aerial ladder platform to be used as a lighting platform to assist with the search.

"The youths were left in the care of the police."

