EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of youths on a roof.
Police and firefighters were out at 4.16am today (January 25) to Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Harrogate were mobilised to assist police with searching a 6 storey property following reports of youths on the roof possibly stealing roof materials.
"Crews set up the aerial ladder platform to be used as a lighting platform to assist with the search.
"The youths were left in the care of the police."
Click here for the latest development in this story.
