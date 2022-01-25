THIS car was seized after it was stopped by police on York's outskirts and the driver was found to have no licence or insurance - and also failed a drugs test.
As The Press reported at the time Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted a picture of a Ford Fiesta, which he said he had sighted with a number of youths inside in the early hours of August 15.
He said it was stopped near the McDonald's takeaway on the York Outer Ring Road at Poppleton, and the driver was found to have no licence or insurance, and also tested positive for cocaine on a drug wipe.
The driver was arrested and a blood specimen obtained, he added.
In an update today (January 25) he said: "The blood specimen resulted in the driver being over the specified limit for cocaine. The defendant failed to appear for the initial court hearing. She was then arrested a few days later and put before the next available court, pleading guilty to all offences.
"She's been ordered to pay £239 in fines, court costs and a surcharge, given an 18 month driving disqualification, and her licence will also be endorsed in respect of the unlicensed and uninsured offences."
