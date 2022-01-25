A WOMAN who was charged with drink driving after a tip off to police has been banned from the roads.
On December 29 North Yorkshire Police said a woman was reported leaving licensed premises in Harrogate in the early hours that day and seen getting into the driver’s seat of car.
As The Press reported at the time, Traffic constable David Minto said: "Details of the vehicle were passed to me and I got to the driver’s home address in time to catch time and locate the car coming to a halt just outside her house.
"A woman provided a positive roadside breath specimen and a further evidential specimen over the limit whilst in custody. The dawn of realisation sets in when I take her to a cell afterwards and her world caves in.
"The woman has now be charged to court for drink driving and stands to lose the licence she has held since September this year."
In an update TC Minto now says the driver has pleaded guilty at court and been ordered to pay £292 in fines, court costs and a surcharge.
She's also been disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.