A LORRY ended up on its side after a crash in the early hours this morning (January 25).

Emergency services were called in at around 1am after a crash near Selby.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue station manager Tony Walker said:"Crews from Selby along with North Yorkshire Police have just dealt with a road traffic collision on the A63 near Hambleton involving an HGV that had left the road.

"Thankfully there were no injuries reported."