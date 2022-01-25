A LORRY ended up on its side after a crash in the early hours this morning (January 25).
Emergency services were called in at around 1am after a crash near Selby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue station manager Tony Walker said:"Crews from Selby along with North Yorkshire Police have just dealt with a road traffic collision on the A63 near Hambleton involving an HGV that had left the road.
"Thankfully there were no injuries reported."
