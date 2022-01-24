AN appeal has been launched to find a high-risk missing man last seen in York.

North Yorkshire Police say 40-year-old Shane Bradley was last seen in the Haxby Road area of York at around 10am yesterday (January 23).

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high-risk missing person.

"The force is now asking for anyone who may have seen Shane, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

"He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall of slim build with broad shoulders. He has ginger hair that is balding on top."

Shane was last seen wearing a blue jacket, bright blue jogging bottoms with the number 3 on the bottom left ankle, a cream round neck jumper, black and grey trainers and a black and great beanie hat.

He has links to the Durham area and may be trying to make his way there on foot, hitch hiking, or he may be lost.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for him given the wintery weather.

If you have seen Shane or if you have any information that could assist the search to find him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Shane, please dial 999.