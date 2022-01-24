A WELL-KNOWN chain with York hotels is looking to fill 600 jobs across the country.

The jobs are a mix of full and part-time, offering flexible working hours for posts including an assistant hotel manager, receptionists, bar staff and housekeeping and include 30 jobs in Yorkshire.

Travelodge, which has five York hotels, said is also looking for 13 full time maintenance engineers to join its field team.

Travelodge claim they are the only UK budget hotel chain to have a dedicated in-house maintenance team of experts to support its hotels across the UK, and each engineer is given their own network of hotels to service. Engineers receive a branded, fully-equipped vehicle to enable them to travel across their network, as well as a comprehensive personal package including a branded uniform and tools.

The company, whose city hotels include York Central Micklegate, York Hull Road and York Tadcaster city hotels, says that with Staycations in the UK trending and set to stay, there has never been a better time than now to change careers to work in hospitality.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a new career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best decision that you make. Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities. We are currently searching for 600 new colleagues including 30 in Yorkshire who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and a dedicated career path. Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues into a management job.

“Travelodge is also a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career. Our ‘Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management. It is the one-stop programme to help parents work, raise their family and keep one foot firmly on the career ladder too.”