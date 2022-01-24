OWNERS of a mine in North Yorkshire is inviting funding bids from voluntary groups.

Anglo American, owners of the Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby, has launched a £200,000 funding round through its Sirius Minerals Foundation to help local groups improve facilities or train staff.

Grants of between £500 to £5,000 are available for small capital projects, such as extensions or renovations, or new equipment to extend services or reach new members and funding for essential training for staff or volunteers.

Foundation chief executive Leah Swain said: “We are looking for capital projects that will help facilities and services re-open, create extra space, or extend support to new beneficiaries.

“In addition, we know many groups have taken on new volunteers and staff as they re-open after the pandemic but are struggling to fund essential training for them.

"This grant round can provide this funding, for example, to pay for a coaching qualification for a new sports club volunteer.”

The application deadline is noon on March 14, 2022.

Groups will be notified of the outcome by the beginning of May 2022. Funds must be spent by the end of December 2022.

For details about whether a grant meets the criteria or to discuss your application contact Leah Swain on 07724 832982 or email grants@siriusmineralsfoundation.co.uk

Anglo American is funding the foundation with £1m a year while the mine is under construction. Longer term, it will be funded by a percentage of mine revenue, which is expected to amount to several million pounds per year.