YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 25, taking it to 878.6 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 274 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45,478.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by six, taking it to 974 cases per 100,000 population. A further 858 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 132,958.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two, taking it to 961.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 394 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 76,805.
Across the UK, a further 88,447 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,953,685.
