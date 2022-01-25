A NEW food delivery service is planing to open in the kitchens of a York school - to offer “healthy and sustainable” takeaways to customers in the area.

Carr Junior School, in Acomb, has submitted plans to City of York Council to open a food delivery service in its kitchens out of school hours as part of a new partnership.

The school, which is part of the South Bank Multi Academies Trust, has formed a partnership with Provenance Stores to form the new service.

Provenance staff would prepare meals in the school kitchens on weekday evenings and weekends to sell to local residents - opening until 10pm at the latest. The school would also receive extra annual funding as part of the deal.

A spokesperson for Provenance said the firm aims to offer customers a “community-focused” alternative to existing takeaways in the area with “healthy and sustainable” food through “supportive” staff.

Adam Cooper, chief executive of South Bank Multi Academies Trust, said: “We are excited to be able to support local enterprises within our community.

"Hopefully, as well as a business venture, we’ll get the opportunity to involve our pupils in some enriching activities. We’re hoping that this can be a great opportunity.”

Ingredients for the food offered by the new service will be sourced locally where possible and packaging will be recyclable, reusable or biodegradable. Deliveries will also be made using an electric moped or bike.

The kitchens at the school are made up of the main kitchen, used by the in-house team to prepare meals for pupils and staff and a secondary kitchen intended for the use of cookery classes and demonstrations. But, the secondary kitchen is rarely used at the school.

Provenance aims to employ six kitchen staff, who will use both kitchens for the new delivery service, but will prioritise the use of the secondary kitchen. The canteen area at the school would be used by the firm as a packaging area for the three new delivery drivers to collect the food for distribution.

On weekdays, the kitchens would only be used for evening meals, with deliveries expected to start at around 6pm. On weekends, the kitchens may also be used to prepare lunch and breakfast, depending on demand. If breakfast is offered, deliveries would start no earlier than 8am, according to the planning documents.

Provenance will also aim to keep waste to a minimum with sustainability policies over packaging and food waste.

As part of the plan, for every meal sold, Provenance staff will donate a meal to disadvantaged pupils in low-income countries. Provenance employees also plan to run free cooking classes and demonstrations for pupils at Carr Junior School.