A DRUNK man who threatened people with a broken bottle has been put under a court order.

Harrogate Magistrates Court heard Stephen George Hennings, 32, from Brompton on Swale drunkenly vandalised his community, assaulted residents and threatened people despite being repeatedly offered support by police and other organisations to address the causes of his behaviour.

However, a Criminal Behaviour Order was granted by magistrates last week as a final resort.

The two-year order aims to stop Hennings causing trouble by being drunk in public. It also requires him to follow a support program for his drinking.

If he breaches it, he faces up to five years in prison.

It comes after a campaign of violence and threats against residents in his community over a number of years.

He was jailed for assaulting two police officers during two different incidents last year. He kicked one of the officers in the chest when they were responding to reports of public disorder in his village.

Harrogate Magistrates’ Court imposed the Criminal Behaviour Order on Friday, which Hennings will have to abide by when he is released from prison.

Under its terms, Hennings will be liable for arrest if he is drunk in any public place in North Yorkshire including licensed premises, or is drinking or has an open container of alcohol in a public place, excluding licensed premises.

PC Tony Kent, of the Safer Richmondshire Hub, said: “These sort of orders are only used as a very last resort, when all other attempts to support someone and address their criminal behaviour haven’t worked.

“Sadly, that is the case in this instance. Hennings is now bound by a court order which will hopefully prevent these incidents in the future.

“While it’s impossible to guarantee against future offending, I hope this will provide some reassurance to the community he has disrupted and the innocent people he has targeted over the years.”

PC Kent and his team have also worked to support the victims of Hennings’ offending.