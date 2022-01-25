COUNCILLORS in York want young people aged between 12-25 years of age with special education needs or disabilities to get involved in shaping services for the future.
City of York Council is looking for young people to take part in interview panels for key roles in its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Service (SEND).
The service is also keen to involve young people in a series of focus groups to help shape provision for children and young people with SEND in the future. These groups will develop and build on feedback from the Inclusion Review - a citywide survey to which over 700 young people and adults responded to last year with their views on plans for SEND provision.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to get involved in shaping what our SEND provision will look like in the future, including helping to appoint some of the people who will deliver the services.
"We really want to hear from as many young people as possible and we are looking forward to working with some of you in the future."
Sign up to be a member of the interview panels by emailing: jointpartnership@york.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.