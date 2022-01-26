AN award-winning Indian cookery teacher from York is offering team-building workshops for businesses.
Sharmini Thomas, owner of Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine, is delivering team building sessions to help businesses revitalise their team post pandemic.
The sessions, held at York Cookery School in February 2022, encourages the teams to take part in four competitions, with the aim of developing team cohesion through learning new skills and an understanding of cultural diversity.
Competitions involve poppadum eating, guess-the-spice, saree-modelling, and learning how to prepare an Indian meal which will be judged on taste and presentation.
Sharmini's session is followed by a Creating Breakthroughs masterclass led by award-winning business manager, Pauline Stewart.
Sharmini is the winner of Best Curry School in England and Trip Advisor's Traveller's Choice Award in 2021, and is shortlisted for Yorkshire's Sole Trader Award 2022.
Their early bird offer is £3,000 per cohort of six, to book call Sharmini on 07941 608487 or email cookery@sharmini.co.uk.
