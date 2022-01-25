THE Carlton Tavern is one several York pubs to have been saved from demolition by the determination of locals.

Campaigners fought long and hard to keep the pub – a Victorian villa which dates from the 1880s - after it was threatened in 2017 with being pulled down to make way for a 74-bed care home.

Eventually city planners who had approved the demolition changed their minds, and the pub was saved.

Current landlord Linford Gardener took over in 2020 - and found himself facing a whole new challenge, thanks to Covid.

Here, he tells us what makes his pub special...

What’s the best thing about your pub?

The friendly professional service, atmosphere, amazing regulars and, of course, myself! Also the fantastic Sunday carvery.

What’s the history of the pub?

It is the last standing villa of its type in York, and was also a children’s home, then a hotel. It was saved from demolition in 2017 and now a thriving pub with letting rooms

What’s your favourite story about the pub?

The best story is of how the locals saved it from being knocked down and turned into a care home, nothing can beat that. It shows the power of communities.

How have you coped during the Covid pandemic?

I took over just before Covid struck. I keep saying I haven’t run the pub properly yet - Boris has run it, because we’ve had to stick to his guidelines. Staff have had to sign disclaimers to say they don’t feel unwell, we’ve had limited numbers at various times, and the table service through the Euros was horrendous. But there’s a but of light at the end of the tunnel now. Trade has been hit, but the Sunday carvery is getting back to pre-Covid levels. Fingers crossed!

What drinks do you serve - and do you have any specials?

A wide range of lager, cider, and real ale, also a large range of wines & spirits

Do you serve food?

Yes we have a lunch time menu a main menu and Sunday carvery

Do you have any regular quiz nights or music nights?

Regular live music nights plus a speed quiz every Friday from 8:30pm

Do you ever do any community fund-raising?

Due to Covid we haven’t done any large fundraising events, but we did donate all our perishable stock to local care homes, police and fire stations

Do you have any pub sports teams?

We have four darts teams which play on Mondays and Wednesdays

What’s the best thing about running a pub - and the worst!

The best thing is it’s a lifestyle not a job. The worst thing is you never get a proper day off, despite what the regulars say!

The Carlton Tavern, Acomb Road, York. T: 01904 781181