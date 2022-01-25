YORK’S health chief has criticised the government for “leaving councils in the dark” about vital public health funding – and warned that vital services could be at risk.

Carol Runciman, City of York Council’s executive member for health, has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid calling for clarity on public health funding plans for 2022/23.

Ministers are yet to announce the details, leading to uncertainty about funding for key services.

Cllr Runciman said these included substance misuse services, sexual health service provision for HIV prevention, some aspects of child public health provision and outbreak management.

The Local Government Association has called for it to be announced “as soon as possible”.

Planning for Covid services such as contact tracing, encouraging vaccine uptake, and outbreak management was also becoming “increasingly challenging”, Coun Runciman said in her letter.

She added: “Adding to concerns regarding the lack of future funding clarity is also the failure to commit to increasing the overall grant in line with inflation.

“This is seeing additional pressures passed on to local service providers whose costs have significantly increased over the pandemic.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said the grant will be maintained in real terms over the next three years, based on inflation forecasts at the time the 2021 spending review was concluded.

York’s allocation of the public health grant has fallen since 2015. Despite the pandemic, the 2021 allocation of £8.1m is still lower than the £8.4m grant from 2015.

University of York research has shown that local authority public health funding is three to four times more cost effective in improving health outcomes than money spent in the NHS.

Coun Runciman said: “Ministers are once again leaving councils in the dark over the future of the delivery of crucial services. As demand continues to rise, so does the pressure on services and risk of reductions due to cuts.

“Even if this year’s grant is maintained, following a 24 per cent real terms cut since 2015, it will lead to significant pressures and possible reductions in services as costs and demand continues to skyrocket.

“Local public health teams are and will be at the forefront of our efforts to tackle health inequalities and the long term mental and physical health effects of Covid. Government’s sporadic approach to the future of such vital services simply adds additional and avoidable risk to our economic, health and pandemic recovery.

She added: “These funding figures do not reflect the immense pressures on local public health services. It is truly unfathomable that this Government continues to fail to prioritise public health funding during a major public health crisis.”

Grant allocations have historically been issued at different points in the December-March window of the preceding financial year.

A Department of Health and Social Care Spokesperson said: “We understand local authorities need certainty to plan for the vital public health services they provide. Public health grant allocations for 2022/23 will be confirmed shortly.”