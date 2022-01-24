A WOMAN was arrested after police were called to deal with an incident at a fast food restaurant in York city centre on Saturday (January 22).
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Blake Street in York city centre.
Shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday, staff at the McDonald’s contacted police to ask for assistance with a customer.
Police officers attended and a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault. The woman was interviewed in relation to the offence and has since been released pending further investigation.
A man in his 20s is also attending a police station today as a voluntary attendee in relation to the same incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are aware of video footage that is circulating from the time of the incident.
"Officers are requesting anyone who has footage of the wider incident or who witnessed the incident to come forward, please contact 101 and quote reference number: 12220012301."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.