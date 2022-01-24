A CYCLIST has died after a collision with a lorry in a North Yorkshire town at the weekend.
The incident happened just after 2.50pm on Saturday (January 22) at the roundabout connecting Brompton Road and Quaker Lane in Northallerton.
Sadly the cyclist, a local man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the moments leading up to it to get in touch.
Police said the cyclist was riding a dark-coloured bike and the lorry was a Scania HGV.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number: 12220012175.
You can also email the Major Collision Investigation Team on: mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk
