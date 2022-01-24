A COUNCILLOR has spoken out about what he sees as 'the collapse of NHS dentistry' in York ahead of a meeting tonight (January 22).

Wheldrake councillor Christian Vassie sits on City of York council's health and adult social care scrutiny committee which meets tonight.

He has spoken out about the dramatic decline in dental care across York covered in a Healthwatch York survey published and covered by The Press today.

Cllr Vassie said: “The healthwatch survey clearly shows the collapse of dental services across the city and a collapse in public confidence.

“This is the 21st century.

"Tooth decay is now almost entirely preventable but instead enabling the public to access dental care.

"We all cherish our NHS and the principles that underpin it. But the reality is that the NHS is in deep trouble.

"This is seen very clearly in dentistry where access to NHS dentists has collapsed in York."

Cllr Vassie has also sent The Press comments from people living in his ward who are struggling to get access to NHS dentistry.

One said: “I have lived here for nearly 10 years and still have to go to the dentist in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, as I’ve been unable to find an NHS dentist in York."

While another said: “We use my dentist in Pocklington. My disabled husband hasn’t seen the dentist for sometime with no idea of when he can have a checkup. He is a wheelchair user and cannot access the upstairs surgery.”

And another said: “My dad is a pensioner and moved to York about 3 years ago and still waiting for an NHS dentist – told to expect 5 year wait when he asked to go on the waiting list.”