ITV has announced a major change to Coronation Street and Emmerdale as part of a huge change to the channel.

The broadcaster’s flagship continuing dram Coronation Street will move to three hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesday’s and Friday’s at 8pm.

Meanwhile Emmerdale, which is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2022, will move to a 7:30pm slot.

John Whitson, ITV’s Managing Director of Continuing Drama, said: “With Coronation Street bursting at the seams with fantastic story and character, the new format gives the show a brilliant new canvas on which to shine.

“And Emmerdale will do what it does best in this new time slot where viewers can continue to enjoy the dramatic goings on in the Dales.”

ITV News to extend UK and International news commitments

The news comes as ITV announced a major changes to its pre-9pm watershed schedule by extending its commitments to UK and International news.

The most-watched commercial news programme in the UK will be extended to one hour with more focus on events happening outside of London to offer a greater reflection of the whole of the UK.

Currently scheduled for 30 minutes each weekday, the new show will become an hour-long show presented by Mary Nightingale.

ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs, Michael Jermey said: "The expansion of the network evening news programme and the investment in new roles is an enormous vote of confidence in ITV News' journalism, which has continued to deliver strong exclusives and insightful reporting year after year, with 2022 so far being no exception.

“ITV's news on television and digital platforms informs millions of people every day. It sits alongside strong current affairs output such as the Tonight programme, Peston, The Martin Lewis Money Show and the Bafta and Emmy award winning Exposure strand.

“ITV's impartial, independent journalism makes an enormous contribution to public service broadcasting in the UK”.