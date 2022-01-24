PRESSURE is mounting for Prince Andrew to give up his Duke of York title following a national newspaper poll.

The Sunday Express revealed in their poll over the weekend (January 22) that 72 per cent of readers agreed that Prince Andrew should be stripped of his royal title following Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations - claims he has always denied - with 11 per cent saying he should keep it and 13 per cent undecided.

Plus, 76 per cent believe he should lose his place as ninth in line of succession to the throne.

Virginia Giuffre has claimed that at age 17, she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, and she is now suing him in the US - 17 being a minor under US law.

Despite his denial, the Queen has stripped him of his military titles following pressure from the armed forces, and he is no longer His Royal Highness.

The Press revealed in a poll earlier this month that the feeling is greater here in York, with 88 per cent of readers wanting the Prince to lose his Duke of York title, with 12 per cent disagreeing.

A leading councillor and a city MP have agreed that while he is innocent until proven guilty, nobody is above the law.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "No one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated.

“Whilst Prince Andrew remains innocent until proven guilty, Buckingham Palace and the Government must consider the implications of these troubling allegations moving forward.

"Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, he should also now relinquish his title as Duke of York.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell had tweeted: "It's untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer; this association with York must end."

However, former Conservative councillor, Cllr David Carr said: “The Duke of York title was bestowed on a son of the Monarch and was an historic title which went back to the 14th Century.

"As such, it signifies a long-standing, close, and proud relationship between our City and the Monarchy, and it is as much about the office as the office-holder; if not more so.

"The Queen is now a very old lady who has endured, with grace and noble silence, a year of enormous family upset and tragedy. I believe it is Her Majesty’s decision, and hers alone, to consider the future of the title of Duke of York, and until she does, we should follow her example of noble silence."

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the claims.