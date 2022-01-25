A YORK pharmacy seeks to install an ATM-style medicine dispenser.

The Haxby Pharmacy at 6 Wyre Court, Haxby, wants to replace the left-hand window with the British-build MedPoint machine, which promises 24/7 service to patients.

The planning application to City of York Council says the device has a similar concept and footprint to an ATM machine.

The MedPoint system works by the pharmacy texting a number to the patient and them using the number to access their prescriptions.

The MedPoint website says automating prescription collection gives patients convenience, whilst increasing customer loyalty and freeing up pharmacists’ time.

The application said: “It said: “The fascia will be new and will have down lighters to illuminate the sign at night. All colours for the vinyl to the machine will be in-keeping with this new signage and of neutral colours."

Furthermore, a 24/7 service will also ease the flow of vehicles to the pharmacy during business hours.

The application added: “The proposal, by its use of traditional materials and design is considered to be a positive enhancement both of the building and the area. This is emphasised by the restoration to the left side of the shopfront. The impact on the heritage asset is therefore wholly positive.”