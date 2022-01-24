A MAN has been arrested after a motorbike was stolen from York.

North Yorkshire Police say that although a man has been arrested they have yet to find the stolen bike and they are appealing for information.

The black and yellow Fantic Performance motorcycle was stolen from outside an address in the Burton Stone Lane area of York.

The theft took place between the evening of January 11 and the morning of January 12.

A police spokesman said: "The bike was later seen on the afternoon of January 12 with the registration plate removed, being ridden around Clifton.

"A man in his 20s from York has since been arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Officers are appealing for information about the location of the motorbike, which is still outstanding, and potentially now discarded or hidden.

"As always, prompt reports of such anti-social driving involving motorbikes, quadbikes and mopeds, especially by riders not wearing helmets, may lead police to the suspects of this or other offences and prevent further crimes being committed.

"Anyone with information about the theft that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number 12220005941.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."