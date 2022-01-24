A WARNING has been issued after a rise in the number of fly-tipping incidents across Yorkshire and the Humber - including in York.
A rural insurance expert is urging farmers and landowners to take extra steps to protect themselves against fly-tipping this winter - with latest figures revealing a rise in cases on agricultural land.
According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 90,055 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the region in 2020/21, with incidents on agricultural land increasing year-on-year from 420 to 489.
In York, 1808 fly-tipping incidents were recorded in 2020/21, compared to 1540 incidents in 2019/20.
The total number of fly-tipping incidents in Scarborough has more than doubled, from 743 in 2019/20 to 1508 in 2020/21.
Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said: "Fly-tipping is an unwelcome blight on our countryside and can represent far more than an inconvenience to victims of the crime.
"Incidents not only pose significant environmental and human health risks, but also a legal and financial burden for farmers and landowners."
Clean-up bills per incident average around £1,000, according to the National Rural Crime Network, but large-scale incidents can cost upwards of £10,000.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.