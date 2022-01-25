A REVAMP to improve fire safety and increase the capacity of a historic York restaurant has been proposed.
Decio Franca and Arjan Boci of Hallfield Lane, Wetherby, wish to undertake the work at La Piazza, 45 Goodramgate, which is a Grade 1 listed building owned by the York Conservation Trust.
Their planning application to City of York Council seeks the installation of air intake and kitchen extract equipment, erection of internal walls and new door openings.
Better internal fittings are also proposed including new toilets, kitchen equipment and bar area.
Measures will also be taken to increase the number of seats from 60 to 100 seats, to comply with a fire assessment, including creating a secondary fire exit from the courtyard to the rear.
The application said: “In our view, the impact of the proposed interventions to the existing building are not affecting any of the valuable features of this beautiful, listed site and will not have a detrimental impact to the character of the area. They will only increase the functionality and the and safety of the site, without harming the aesthetics."
It added: "The overall works to be carried out will not have a major effect upon the existing listed site and building. We feel that this intervention will be a positive addition to the building as it will enhance the functionality, create an effective use of space and provide a proper evacuation in case of fire.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment