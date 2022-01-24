AN 'ICONIC' British rock band have added a show in York to their upcoming tour - due to popular demand for tickets.
Uriah Heep’s longevity is a testament to the band’s music, prolific song-writing and tireless efforts.
To celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, the band will embark on a full UK tour, promising performances to be remembered, including at York Barbican.
The band are cut from the same cloth of legends. Their career spans over 50 years and it has been a roller coaster, with 25 studio albums, 21 official live albums, more than 45 million albums sold worldwide and over 4,000 shows performed across 60 countries.
A spokesperson said: "From their debut album 'Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble' through to their last studio record 'Living The Dream' and DVD extravaganza Live at KOKO in London, Uriah Heep have always produced high quality hard rock blended with stunning melodies and intricate harmonies."
Lead guitarist in the band, Mick Box, said the band enters its 50th year with the same amount of "passion, desire and love" as they did all those years ago.
The band will perform at York Barbican on October 9 this year. To book tickets, visit the venue's website.
