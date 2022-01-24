MEMBERS of York’s Armed Forces community are being invited to join a new breakfast club for the chance to meet other veterans.
The Armed Forces and Veterans of All Ages Breakfast Clubs allow members of the armed forces family to meet face to face in a relaxed, safe and social environment. People can come along to enjoy breakfast with others who have similar shared experiences, which can help to combat the loneliness that some veterans feel when they leave service.
Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “York is committed to supporting serving armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families. The breakfast clubs are a great way for veterans to meet people who have shared experiences. I’d like to thank the York businesses who are supporting this initiative.”
The clubs will be held at The Dick Turpin in Westfield on the first Saturday of every month, The Toby Carvery in Malton Road on the second Saturday of each month and The Saddle Inn in Fulford on the last Saturday.
There are no fees and people only have to pay for their own breakfast. The sessions are open to all members of the Armed Forces family.
For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tU6w0M
