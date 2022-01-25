STUDENTS have been helping shape ideas for a new public art installation at a local college.
Selby College students have recently been taking part in a workshop that aims to inspire public art.
The initiative is part of the new Selby Station Gateway Transforming Cities Fund project.
The project is funded by Selby District Council, North Yorkshire County Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
It hopes to help revamp the town centre, rejuvenating it with a new public space and improvements to the existing park.
Artist Dr Katayoun Dowlatshahi has been commissioned to create new artwork for the project.
Selby will benefit from his skills and his work will be based on inspiration from students at Selby College.
Lead Executive member for Communities and Economic Development Councillor David Buckle said: “The Selby Station Gateway project will be a tremendous asset for Selby, making the town more welcoming, attractive and ensuring it will thrive in the years ahead.
“Public art is an important part of a place’s identity, and we are fortunate to have such a talented artist as Katayoun working with us.
“What is all the more exciting is that she wanted to engage with students - young people from the area - to learn what they regard as special.
“It means the next generation will have a real interest in some of the public art which will help make the Station area special. That can only be an asset to the project.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.