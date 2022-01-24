AN agency which counts celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and Masons Gin among its clients has teamed up with the hospitality industry’s go-to designer for the third time.

Harrogate-based digital agency, Adigi, has been called in by one of the best-known names in hotel redesigns to create a new website for a London group of pubs and boutique hotels.

Its latest work for Cubitt House – which owns six award-winning gastropubs in some of the capital’s most prestigious boroughs - is the digital expert’s third outing with Georgie Pearman, the founder of Country Creatures collection of hotels.

Adigi’s work had previously caught Pearman’s eye, and when she and her husband, Sam, purchased The Talbot, in Malton, North Yorkshire, she asked them to redesign the hotel’s website.

Impressed by their work, she brought them in to design and build a new website upon founding the restaurant and hotel group, Country Creatures, that includes a collection of three stunning sites across The Cotswolds.

Now, having been commissioned by Cubitt House to project manage a physical and digital makeover, Pearman has once again called on the talents of the Adigi team.

Launched nine years ago by co-founders Dan Martin and Jonny Wright, Adigi’s current clients include celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, Wensleydale Creamery, Masons Gin and Ripley Castle.

It has just completed a redesign of Sandburn Hall hotel’s website.

This follows a major £6.5 million investment in the 4-star venue, located between York and Malton.

Another recent client is the 27-bedroom Lime Tree Hotel, in London’s Belgravia.

Its website features an easy-to-use CMS, which gives the hotel the ability to self-manage day to day content updates.

Dan Martin, Adigi managing director, said: “Georgie relies on a pool of talent for her projects including stylists, decorators, photographers and brand and digital agency, and I’m proud to say we are on her ‘A-list’ of suppliers.

“We are delighted to be working with Georgie for the third time.

“This current project for Cubitt House is really exciting, and having been to one of their sites a few years ago, I know just how special they are.

“Thanks to our work with Georgie and other hoteliers, we are now carving a niche for ourselves in the hotel and hospitality sector. This has also been significantly helped by Emma Thornton joining the Adigi team last year, who brought with her a wealth of experience of working in the hospitality sector.”