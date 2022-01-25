A NEW PROJECT will soon be launched and delivered to people in East Yorkshire.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is leading the delivery of the Lifelong Skills Growth project.
The project comes with £1.67 million of funding from the European Social Fund.
Match funding has been provided by Hull City Council, North Lincolnshire Council, DN Colleges Group and Source Solutions.
The project looks to work with over 400 people aged 50 or over who are at a higher risk of facing barriers in employment.
The project hopes to support skills development for those involved to retrain and enable progression in work.
Support activities will allow workers to build their capacities.
Small and Medium sized Enterprises will be in a better position to offer projects, placements and internship opportunities for people over 50.
The council and their partners will deliver the Lifelong Skills for Growth project up until the end of 2023.
Many people over the age of 50 are at risk of leaving the workforce early regardless of whether they want to or not.
The hope is that this project will allow those working that are over 50 to retain employment, perhaps in other fields.
