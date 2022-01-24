WORK has started on a new 266-home development on York’s outskirts.
Miller Homes’ Langley Gate scheme will be built on the former Civil Service Sports Club site in Boroughbridge Road, close to York Outer Ring Road.
It will feature 80 ‘affordable’ homes under planning consent granted in 2019 by a planning inspector, following an appeal against non-determination by City of York Council of an application submitted in 2014.
Local residents claimed the development would put unacceptable pressure on local facilities such as schools but the inspector said they could cope with the level of development being proposed.
She said the developers were also funding extra places at local primary and secondary schools.
Several diggers are currently preparing the ground to allow building work to get underway.
The development will range from one to five bedroom homes, with prices starting at £179,995.
