SHOPPERS in the north of England are encouraged to support a supermarket's in-store fundraising campaign for three health charities.
Last year, Tesco's ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1 million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.
Launching again this month, the money raised will help Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work.
Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, thanked Tesco shoppers in the north for their generosity, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.
“The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work", she said.
As the charities fight back from the impact of the pandemic, northern shoppers are once again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills between January 31 and February 13.
In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.