POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to try and find a missing man.
Humberside Police have released a photo of a man who went missing last night (January 23).
A police spokesman said: "Can you help us find missing man Iain aged 77 who was last seen in the Longlands Close area of Pocklington at around 4.30pm on January 23?
"If you’ve seen him please call 101 quoting log 365 of 23/01/2022."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.