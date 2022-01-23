A SHOP in York city centre has been closed by Covid.
A sign in the window of Hop O’Clock, a craft beer shop in Colliergate, says:”Hello everyone. Not a good start for the year! We are closed this week due to Covid 🙁. See you all soon. XX Julia @ Jimmy.”
One of the shop’s owners, Jimmy, said they had caught Covid after returning from holiday and felt poorly initially but felt better now.
However, they could not reopen the shop until testing requirements had been met, hopefully by Friday and certainly Saturday.
The Press reported in 2019 how the beer shop was being opened in the former Pandora’s Box antiques shop in Colliergate by husband and wife team, craft beer fan Jimmy Hoggar and Julia Virpi.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.