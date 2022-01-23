A RYEDALE man faces a £404 bill for dropping a cigarette in Bristol.

Steven French, 34, of Settrington near Malton, was summonsed to attend Portsmouth Magistrates Court over his behaviour in the port on the Severn Estuary.

He did not attend the court at the Channel port and was convicted in his absence of dropping litter.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court heard that he dropped a cigarette in the Horsefair, Bristol, and left it on the ground outside The Arcade, Bristol, on July 8, 2021.

French was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge at the Hampshire court. He was prosecuted by Bristol City Council.