Farmers are celebrating because a major agricultural show is returning after its absence because of Covid.
Last year's winter lockdown meant that the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) couldn't go ahead.
But now organisers have confirmed that the 2022 show will be held on February 2 at the York Auction Centre in Murton.
Founder Richard Tasker said: “Everyone is delighted YAMS is back.
“YAMS has grown tremendously since we held that first show in 2014. I had no idea of the size it would grow to, which this year will once again see us with around 200 trade stands and I would imagine around 10,000 visitors," he said.
“YAMS reflects what is going on in the farming world, not just through the machinery businesses but all sectors of agriculture. Everyone has to be aware of their bottom line, of improving profit margins, working more efficiently and finding the right fix that works for them."
