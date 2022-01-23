Traffic misery will continue for people using Holgate Road until February 5.
Gas mains works have reduced part of the road to a single lane of traffic in the section from The Fox pub to Walton Place.
Motorists and cyclists using the road have become used to sitting in long queues when travelling to or from Acomb since the work began on January 5.
Now City of York Council have made an order moving the closure to the section between St Paul's Square and Holgate Bridge Gardens.
The new stretch will be one lane only with traffic lights at either end from midnight tonight until midnight at the end of Friday February 4.
It is the latest closure that has caused delays for traffic on Holgate Road, which is the direct route for anyone travelling between the city centre or South Bank and the Beckfield Lane estate, Boroughbridge Road and its side streets, Chapelfields, Holgate, north and central Acomb, Harrogate or Wetherby. .
Last autumn a lengthy closure of Dalton Terrace meant long delays at the junction of Holgate Road and Blossom Street.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment