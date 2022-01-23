Mid-20th century "Viking" arts will go on display at a York gallery this week.
Village gallery in Colliergate is staging an exhibition of Scandinavian and German wall plaques and studio pottery.
Called "The Vikings are back" the exhibition will feature work from Danish companies Soholm and Michael Anderson and Sons and Royal Copenhagen, Swedish companies Gustavsberg and Rörstrand and studio works by German potter/sculptor Helmut Schäffenacker.
The exhibition opens on Tuesday and runs until March 5.
