POLICE are appealing for help in tracking a hit and run driver who put a pedestrian in hospital.

The incident happened after a thief stole from Morrisons in Ripon yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was a man in his forties and is being treated for an injury at hospital.

He was hit by a white utility van that didn't stop at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone near Morrisons between 6.20pm and 6.50pm or has any dashcam or video footage to contact them by dialling 101, pressing 1 and asking to speak to the force control rool, quoting reference number 12220012344.