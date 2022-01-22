A major route into York city centre will be closed tomorrow for sewer maintenance.
Walmgate will be shut to traffic between St Denys Road at the end of its one-way section, and Dixon's Yard.
It will be closed from 8am to 10am.
An alternative route will be signposted.
