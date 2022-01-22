THE RESTORATION of York's Guildhall could receive a prestigious award and recognition as a pioneering project.
It has been short-listed in the Centenary Award category of the Yorkshire and Humber Awards of the Institution of Civil Engineers.
The project will be up against eight other civil engineering schemes including tidal and flood defences and road developments.
The award recognises schemes that demonstrate excellence, innovation or achievement in civil engineering.
City of York Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden, said:“The Guildhall has been at the centre of York’s social, business and civic life for centuries. This nomination is a testament to the success of bringing new life into one York’s historic and well-loved buildings and the excellent work of all those involved in this project.
“Working together with partners, we are bringing one of York’s most historically significant buildings into the 21st century. These works will see this historic building provide innovative space for businesses, civic and council events, as well as improved access for residents and visitors, through the creation of a new restaurant, public space, and events space.”
Rick Lee, principal structural engineer at Arup, said: "Arup, Vinci, Burrell Foley Fischer and the City of York Council have worked collaboratively to successfully deliver this challenging project refurbishing the Grade I listed Guildhall complex. The team worked together to overcome many challenges including river deliveries, arresting significant structural movement and last minute adaptations to design to co-ordinate with archaeological discoveries."
