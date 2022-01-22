A popular city centre car park is closed today and tomorrow because of vandalism.
City of York Council have stopped anyone leaving their car in Coppergate Centre car park, formerly known as Piccadilly car park.
The multi-storey car park off Piccadilly is much used by people shopping in Coppergate Centre itself as well as the rest of the city centre.
The council has not released details of the vandalism or said whether it will continue to be closed on Monday.
It is suggesting motorists use the adjacent Castle car park and St George's car park, off Castle Mills bridge on the York inner ring road.
The council has tweeted: "Blue-badge holders are encouraged to use disabled bays in other car parks, and may park for up to three hours on double yellow lines."
