Drinking whisky is an important part of celebrating Burns Night which commemorates the life of the bard, Robert Burns.

Giving a toast to the man who is often considered the national poet of Scotland requires some fine whisky and there are a number of great options for it.

If you want to stock up come January 25 then we've broken down a few of the bottles you could go for.

Aside from that people gather at dinners, parties and events and enjoy a traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties to celebrate his life and work.

Where to get whisky for Burns Night?





If you want to get a proper drop of whisky then visting the Whisky Exchange website will sort you out nicely.

For example, they have an 18-year-old Deanston, which is their Whisky of the Year for 2022, and currently has 11% off to stand at £63.95.

Deanston 18-Year-Old - Whisky of the Year 2022 #SpecialOffer



Now with £11 off, this dram from #Deanston is our #WhiskyoftheYear. Expect honey-drizzled vanilla pods and hints of nutmeg on the nose.



Shop now > https://t.co/huy7YeCyZW pic.twitter.com/ieC8kaNhv7 — The Whisky Exchange (@WhiskyExchange) January 11, 2022

You can purchase that over at the Whisky Exchange website right here.

Additionally, you can find an 18-year-old Ledaig for £79.95, a 16-year-old Fettercairn for £64.95, a 12-year-old Glenallachie for £43.95 and Auchentoshan Three Wood for £48.75.

If you don't want to splash out as much on a whisky then Ocado have a couple of options that will still deliver.

An M&S Special Reserve Kenmore Scotch Whisky for £24.15 is one such example, with a 20cl version being available for £6.30.

Alternatively Morrisons also have a number of good options, such as the Laphroaig Islay Select Single Malt Whisky for £25.

They are also stocking the Shackleton Blended Scotch Malt Whisky for £18, which is discounted from the usual £24.

Rounding up the supermarkets Tesco can offer The Glenlivet 12-year-old Malt Whisky for £38 which was winner of the 2020 International Spirits Competition (ISC) Gold award.

An alternative option from them could be the Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky for £19.50.