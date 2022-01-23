2022 brings with it a string of huge events from the Queen’s Jubilee to the Qatar World Cup, but it’s also a busy year for the stargazers among us.
The New Year brings with it a long list of exciting astronomical events for those who enjoy celestial shows at night.
Things to look out for in UK skies in 2022
There are a number of exciting events taking place in UK skies this year.
In February, a New Moon will appear. The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky.
This phase occurs at 05:48 UTC. This is the best time of the month to observe faint objects such as galaxies and star clusters because there is no moonlight to interfere.
Another highlight includes the opportunity to see a full lunar eclipse in May while June nights will see an alignment of brighter planets including Mercury, Venus and Mars in the morning sky.
October is another exciting month for astronomy fans with a partial solar eclipse as well as a host of meteor showers visible in the sky.
For a full timeline of astronomical events to look out for in UK skies in 2022, take a look at the timeline included above.
