FEEL the heat, despite the chill, as Charles Hutchinson's calendar starts to hot up like a burst of tango.

Return of the week: Kevin Clifton in Burn The Floor, Grand Opera House, York, January 21, 7.30pm

STRICTLY champ Kevin Clifton returns to York to lead an international ballroom dance company in the fiery, rebellious tango, waltz and rhumba show Burn The Floor.

"Kevin from Grimsby", who left BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing professional roster after seven seasons at the end of 2019, last scorched the Grand Opera House boards in May 2019.

"Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer," he says. "Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world, this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today." Box office: 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.

Offbeat police procedural: Alfie Moore, Fair Cop Unleashed, Helmsley Arts Centre, today, 7.30pm

FAIR Cop Unleashed, Alfie Moore's latest stand-up tour show, is based on a dramatic real-life incident from the cop-turned-comic's police casebook.

Re-live the thrilling ups and downs of the night when a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance, as recalled with insightful humour by the BBC Radio 4 presenter. Box office: 01439 771700 or helmsleyarts.co.uk.

Heartbreaker of the week: Teddy Thompson, supported by Roseanne Reid, Pocklington Arts Centre, January 22, 8pm; Leeds Brudenell Social Club, January 23, 8pm

TEDDY Thompson, an Englishman in New York since his 20s, heads home to play his tour rearranged from last year, showcasing his 2020 album Heartbreaker Please.

Famously the son of songwriters Richard and Linda Thompson, he was influenced heavily by Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers, rather than his family folk roots, claiming he listened only to early rock'n'roll and country until he was 16. Box office: Pocklington, 01759 301547 or pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk; Leeds, brudenellsocialclub.seetickets.com.

Nostalgia on tap: Pasadena Roof Orchestra, York Theatre Royal, January 28, 7.30pm

LED by suave singer and band leader Duncan Galloway, the Pasadena Roof Orchestra invite you to "pack up your troubles, come on get happy, and experience an evening of superlative live music with more than a dash of wit and humour".

For more than 50 years, they have put on top hat and tails to re-create the golden era of the 1920s and 1930s, performing the songs of Irving Berlin, Ray Noble, Cole Porter and their contemporaries, complemented by the hot jazz of Fletcher Henderson and Duke Ellington. Box office: 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.

Never too late to start: Ian Cameron exhibition, Helmsley Arts Centre, until February 25

IAN Cameron became interested in art "quite late in life", aged 50 in 2003, when he enrolled for an GCSE evening class. Art and design foundation course studies at York Art College ensued, since when he has taken part eight times in York Open Studios.

In his garden studio, he starts his paintings by doing a wax crayon rubbing on a manhole cover, then covering the rubbing with a vibrant watercolour wash called Brusho that causes a wax-resist result. "On to that I draw my image with a dip pen and Indian ink," he says. "I embellish the artwork with collage and watercolours."

The horror, the horror: Theatre Of The Macabre in Frankenstein, Theatre@41, Monkgate, York, February 1 to 5, 7.30pm plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee

"IF you think you know everything about this story then come along and be pleasantly surprised about how little you really know," say Theatre Of The Macabre, introducing the twisted fantasies and grotesque dreamscapes of their adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

"Join us as we discover his innermost fears and misgivings which haunt his troubled mind and how his ungodly experiments defied the Laws of Nature."

What dreadful secret does he keep hidden? Who is the mysterious stranger he can only refer to as "It". All will be revealed in this disturbing premiere. Box office: tickets.41monkgate.co.uk.

Off to the country: My Darling Clementine, Selby Town Hall, February 3, 8pm

MY Darling Clementine, a labour of love for spouses Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish, began as a homage to the Sixties and Seventies' country duets of George Jones & Tammy Wynette and Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash.

Their latest album, 2020's Country Darkness, reinterpreted Elvis Costello's country songs in a collaboration with Steve Nieve, Costello's stalwart keyboardist in The Attractions and The Imposters. Box office for their first gig of 2022: 01757 708449 or selbytownhall.co.uk.

Bird song: Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Leeds Brudenell Social Club, April 23

BUZZARD Buzzard Buzzard, "the most exciting new band to break out of Wales", promote their February 25 debut album in Leeds on the closing night of their 18-date spring tour.

The Cardiff indie glam rockers' front man, Tom Rees, says: "Backhand Deals is a practice in subverting the ideology of rock music as something that needs to be 'brought back from the dead'.

"Rock should be about enjoying yourself honestly, whether that's washing the dishes, sweeping the yard, or complaining about whoever got elected." Box office: brudenellsocialclub.co.uk. Pic: Lily Brown.