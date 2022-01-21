A POLICE officer who helped make a national charity single will become an assistant chief constable for North Yorkshire.
Superintendent Elliott Foskett is currently in charge of Northamptonshire Police's diversity, equality and inclusion programme.
He announced his new appointment on Twitter.
"I am delighted and proud to tell you all that I am going to be the new ACC for North Yorkshire Police.
"I will miss my wonderful Northants colleagues and friends but I’m also really looking forward to working alongside some wonderful new people. Can’t wait to start. #Thrilled."
His tweet was retweeted by North Yorkshire Police's official twitter feed and was welcomed by officers in his new force.
North Yorkshire currently has two assistant chief constables: Mark Pannone and Lindsey Butterfield.
Supt Foskett's appointment comes just days after North Yorkshire Police's new deputy chief constable Mabs Hussain started work with the force.
In May 2017, Supt Foskett helped PC Peter Baker to edit a track of police officers across England, Wales and Scotland singing a song written by PC Baker's sons to raise money for the charity Care of Police Survivors.
It raised £500 and was re-released in 2020 to raise money for the fight against Covid.
